NCIS season 19 premiere: Full ‘Blood in the Water’ expectations







Tonight the NCIS season 19 premiere is finally going to air on CBS — are you ready for what’s coming up? This is an episode entitled “Blood in the Water” and that in itself serves as a reminder of what’s coming up next.

While we can’t speak to the total breadth of content within this episode as of yet, we know that it will revolve around Gibbs. Mark Harmon will feature prominently throughout and as we see the story progress, we’re learn more about what happens to him after his near-death experience over on his boat.

Will Gibbs rejoin the team? We’re sure that this is a question a lot of people out there will wonder but for now, it’s hard to know when we’ll get an answer. It may not happen in the premiere. While Gibbs fights for his survival, the rest of the team will work to figure out what happened to him. They will enlist the help of Marcie Warren (a returning Pam Dawber) to piece together clues and figure out a part of the puzzle. They may be able to find Gibbs, but that doesn’t mean that they will identify his attacker.

“Blood in the Water” marks the first official episode for Katrina Law as a series regular. You will have a chance to see Gary Cole on the show before long but odds are, that will not happen until we get around to episode 2.

