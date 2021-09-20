Emmys 2021: Conan O’Brien crashes Stephen Colbert’s speech, more







Tonight during the 2021 Emmys, the star of the night was Conan O’Brien — even though he technically didn’t win anything.

For whatever reason, Conan decided that with him leaving traditional TV, he was just going to cause as much chaos as possible over the course of the hour. First, he stood and saluted while the Television Academy CEO tried to give a speech. Then, he decided to go on stage with the staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as they accepted an award for their election-themed live special.

Why was Conan doing all of this? The only reason we can think of is that he got bored during the show and decided to mix things up. Ironically, he was the best part of the night — totally spontaneous and giving zero you-know-whats about anything that was happening. We think that some of this was in honor of the late Norm Macdonald, who excelled at finding ways to startle audiences with his humor. He knew he had the ability to do whatever he wanted tonight and he delivered. Who is going to stop Conan?

We do think there are going to be some people out there a little frustrated with Conan or feel like he was taking attention away from other people. Do we get that? Sure, but at the same time this is a show that honestly needs a little more levity. Too often do awards shows get self-congratulatory and overblown. If we’re going to sit and watch something for a good three hours, we hope that it’s going to be silly and random here and there.

Also, can the Emmys give Conan a special award or something next year? We’d just love to see him riff and have fun up there for a good ten minutes.

Do you think that Conan O’Brien is the real hero of the 2021 Emmys, even if he got no trophy?

