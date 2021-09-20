Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Who is Molly Parker? About a new role







We know that Dexter: New Blood is going to feature the return of a number of familiar faces, from the title character of course to his sister Deb beyond the grave. Harrison will be turning up (played by a new actor), and there is even a guest appearance from John Lithgow somewhere in here.

For the sake of this particular article, though, we actually want to focus on some new faces! To be specifically, who not discuss Jamie Chung’s character of Molly Parker? The Once Upon a Time alum has an important role this season, as her fascination with crime could either be an enormous help or gigantic hindrance to the community of Iron Lake.

In a new interview with HollywoodLife, here is some of what Chung had to say about her role and what she adds to the universe:

“Molly is a confident, accomplished, and self-made journalist. She found a lot of success as a true-crime podcaster, and as I’ve mentioned before is new to the world of Dexter and you can imagine how that shakes things up in his quiet world.

“She is sassy, unapologetic, and a d–n good armchair detective. I also like to think that she adds a lot of color and fun to this revival series.”

Here is, of course, the irony with being a good armchair detective in the world of Dexter — it could get you in big trouble. Even if Dexter Morgan himself doesn’t kill you, there is a risk that you’re taken down by whoever Dexter is going after. We know that he does try to go after people who do very bad things!

What do you want to see from some of the new faces on Dexter: New Blood?

