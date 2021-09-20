Emmys 2021: Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddington, Brett Goldstein win







Entering the 2021 Emmys, one of the things we expected was total domination from Ted Lasso. The show has taken over the past two months! Ironically, the season eligible for awards is season 1 which aired last year — we’ll have to see if season 2 has similar success next summer.

Supporting Actress – Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso. We’re pretty sure that Seth Rogen called her Hannah Waddington, but that doesn’t matter. She gave a beautiful, moving speech that we’re going to remember for quite some time.

Supporting Actor – Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso. It remains remarkable how different he is from the character he plays in Roy Kent. We’re somewhat sad that Kenan Thompson wasn’t honored here but at the same time we get it; Brett was BRILLIANT.

Supporting Actress, Limited Series – Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown. This was a category where there was no clear-cut favorite, so maybe this projects other things moving forward.

Writing, Drama Series – Peter Morgan, The Crown. Is this an indicator as to how the remainder of the night is going to go?

Director, Drama Series – Jessica Hobbs, The Crown. Like we said, this could be an indicator that the Television Academy really loves The Crown this year.

Supporting Actress – Gillian Anderson, The Crown. No objection here, mostly because she’s done SO much amazing work over the years all across the board.

Supporting Actor – Tobias Menzies, The Crown. Thrilled for him, though we would’ve loved this to go to Michael K. Williams posthumously for Lovecraft Country.

Writing in a Variety Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Writing in a Comedy Series – The team from Hacks.

Directing in a Comedy Series – Hacks. Consider this two big upsets in a row! Did the Ted Lasso team hurt themselves by having multiple nominees at once?

Comedy Actress – Jean Smart, Hacks. The reception she got in the room really tells you just how beloved she is.

Comedy Actor – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso. This was an award SO deserving, and it showed that the Comedy Series race is really between two different shows.

Competition Show – RuPaul’s Drag Race. Congrats to everyone who brings so much to this series!

