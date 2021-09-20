NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Daniela Ruah teases new directing gig







NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be premiering on CBS next month and for the sake of this article, we’ve got more Daniela Ruah news!

In a post on Instagram, Ruah made it clear that she is directing the upcoming seventh episode of the season entitled “Lost Sailor Down.” This is actually one of two episodes that she is directing in season 13, as she’ll also be taking on one later this season written by her co-star Eric Christian Olsen.

Directing episodic television can often be hard work when you’re also acting along the way. You have to figure out how to plan your schedule and beyond just that, figure out how to direct yourself. That is not an easy thing to do! Ruah does seem up for the challenge and that’s exciting; it is also nice to see that NCIS: Los Angeles continues to allow its cast opportunities to do a wide array of different stuff behind the scenes.

One quick reminder here: Just because episode 7 is the seventh one to film doesn’t mean it will be the seventh one to air. Sometimes, things are filmed out of order to accommodate various production challenges. We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires here.

For Ruah as an actress, we’re hoping that this season allows Kensi to have a few different victories. After all she’s gone through both in her job and also trying to start a family with Deeks, she deserves it. (Also, can someone go ahead and arrest Kessler? That’s a Big Bad for her who is still out there somewhere.) Hopefully, there will be some good stuff for Kensi right away when the show returns on October 10.

What do you want to see from Daniela Ruah on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

