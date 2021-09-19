NCIS season 19 spoilers: Is Alden Parker a friend or a foe?







You’re going to be waiting until NCIS season 19 episode 2 in order to see Gary Cole as Alden Parker. Yet, why wait to start teeing up this character? He’s a new face and he’s definitely an outsider; the character comes in as a part of the FBI and based on early details, he’s also going to be tracking the same serial killer as Gibbs/Marcie Warren. He’ll have his own way of doing things, and it remains to be seen just what his relationship will be with the team.

Is this guy going to be an asset to NCIS, a thorn in his side, or something even more nefarious? We imagine already that we’re going to have some surprising theories about his intentions and how he could fit into the show long-term.

Because we haven’t met Parker yet show boss Steven D. Binder is doing his best to keep the finer details under wraps. This is all he had to say in a new interview with TV Insider:

“You should be prepared to like him … We naturally like good guys. And there is nothing better than a likable bad guy.”

Does this mean that Alden is a bad guy? Not necessarily, but clearly, he wants there to be some ambiguity here for the time being. One of the great things about Gary Cole is that he’s capable of oscillating between good or bad; he’s so slick as an actor that you want to buy into his charm. That can, of course, be used to mask something a little bit deeper.

What do you think we’re going to see from Alden Parker on NCIS season 19?

Do you think that we’ll come to like this character? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

