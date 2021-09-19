American Rust episode 3 spoilers: An anonymous tip…







American Rust episode 3 is going to be coming on Showtime next week — and it’s fair to say the case is only going to get crazier. This is one of those shows where you’re going to see things build slowly and slowly until they eventually explode — because we’re early on in the season, we just haven’t gotten to that point yet.

What you’re going to have a chance to check out in this story is something really all about determination — Grace is going to do her best in order to help the dressmakers. Meanwhile, a key tip could shake up the murder investigation altogether. While we know that the case is going to be essential to the heart of the Jeff Daniels drama, you can’t let it get lost that there is a larger community here. This show is about the reverberation of the crime and how so many different people cope with it.

Below, you can see the American Rust episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what to expect:

Grace enlists help in her effort to unionize the dressmakers. The sheriff gets an anonymous tip about the murder in the steel mill.

Of course, those who understand the material may have a little bit of a sense as to where things are going here — but there’s no guarantee that you’ll see them follow the path in a straight line. There’s potential for surprises here and beyond just that, the performances should make this well worth the cost of admission. American Rust is still in the early going, but we remain confident that it’s only going to get better as more clues line up.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Rust episode 3?

How do you think we’re going to see things build the next few weeks? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

