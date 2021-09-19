Celebrity Family Feud season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following tonight’s finale on ABC, can you expect a Celebrity Family Feud season 8 renewal? Or, should you expect the series to be canceled?

Before we go any further within this article, let’s go ahead and hand down news on the current situation here — nothing is confirmed. The network has yet to hand down an order for more episodes, but they also have not swung the metaphorical axe as of yet. For now, there’s a reason to be hopeful over the future just based on the ratings alone: This show generates solid numbers week in and week out, and it honestly doesn’t matter all that much who the celebrities are who are turning up. Steve Harvey is a great anchor and he’s enough of a household name that people will watch mostly for his presence.

Odds are a Celebrity Family Feud season 8 is a foregone conclusion, and from there the question mostly becomes when the network wants to bring it back for more. We’re sure that there are some more episodes that could air in the summer but before that, we could easily see the series serving as some sort of stopgap in the schedule. If there are some holes here and there that need to be filled, we wouldn’t be shocked if ABC just plugs this in to get some decent ratings until another show can come on the air.

The best thing that the producers can do during their hiatus is simply continue to find some great guests to compete. This is sometimes easier said than done — you need to get people who are familiar to young audiences, but then also five of them who are willing to take part! We’re sure they will figure it out, and hopefully at some point in the months ahead, more definite news will be known on the future!

