Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, September 19?

So where do we begin here? Let’s start by getting some of the good news: There is a new installment tonight! Last week marked the return of Oliver’s show to the studio and brought with it an energetic, fun, and informative show. In spotlighting the situation in Belarus Last Week Tonight brought back one of its biggest time-honored traditions: Focusing on a brutal dictator you may not know all that much about. He’s done this in the past with Turkmenistan and some other countries, and we have a feeling we’ll see even more of these moving forward.

As for what the real focus is going to be tonight, that question is still out in the ether. We don’t think that there’s one overarching headline from the past week that the show needs to focus on. So with that in mind, don’t be shocked if the writers take on another big subject that you’d be totally surprised by — it’s hard to know precisely what that would be, but it’s something that could prove to be a surprise. It’s almost better if it is!

There are still a handful of episodes to go this season, but one of the ironies with tonight’s episode is that it could be airing shortly after Oliver’s show wins an Emmy. There’s no guarantee that happens, but we know that this has been an awards-show favorite over the years. (Last Week Tonight tapes in advance, so the show probably won’t know in advance if it’s won the trophy or not.)

