Chicago Med season 7: New promo features Dylan Scott, Stevie Hammer







In just a couple of days the Chicago Med season 7 premiere will arrive on NBC and with that comes a chance to meet some new faces! There are two people in Dylan Scott and Stevie Hammer who will have a big role to play almost immediately this season, and it goes without saying that we’re eager to see them contribute.

So how will we first meet them? It looks as though one major part of the premiere will be getting Will Halstead back at the hospital, and we could end up seeing a little bit of the changing world through his eyes. These two doctors likely come on board the staff during the time he was away, so there’s a chance they may be familiar with everyone already by the time he comes on board. They bring with them their own unique perspective and understanding, and it’s really just our hope that they integrate within this world rather quickly.

We’re certainly excited to see how Dylan and Stevie fit within this world, but we’re just as excited to see where Dr. Halstead is at when things start back up! What has changed in his life? How does he feel about Natalie’s exit? These are things we wonder about, and we hope to see a slightly different version of the doctor than who he was last.

Also, we hope that if there are some new developments in Will’s romantic life, they don’t all hit him at once. It feels like we’ve had too many different arcs in this department for him over the years, and we’d really just like to see him work on himself for a little while.

