The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Show boss on cliffhanger aftermath







The Rookie season 4 is going to be premiering on ABC in just one week! Are you ready for some of the chaos that is going to come along with it?

If you watched the end of season 3, then you are familiar already with what happened to Angela Lopez — her kidnapping was devastating. It would be at any point, but add to it the fact that she is pregnant and that it also took place right before her wedding! This is going to lead to an emotional crisis for John Nolan and the rest of the police force; they will stop at nothing to get her back, but we know in advance that this is not going to be easy.

Speaking on the situation that is coming up in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say:

“Since half the force was in attendance, expect an all-hands-on-deck mobilization … This is a very personal attack on someone they care deeply about. They will risk everything to get their friend back.”

Our hope here is that we’re going to see a lot of action in this premiere — we know already that Nolan and a lot of other characters are going to be heading to another part of the world! Lopez could be holed up in Guatemala and it will be up to the team to find her and then save her. There are some other emotional threads from the end of last season that should be addressed, including eventually if something will happen with Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen. It’s too early to tell if there will be time for it in the premiere or not, but we’re hoping to see something more from it sooner rather than later.

