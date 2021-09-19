Emmys 2021: Where to watch, live-stream red carpet pre-show, broadcast







As we lead up to the 2021 Emmys later today, do you want to know where you can live stream the red carpet pre-show? Have no fear! This article has you covered on that, plus a little bit of news on where to watch the actual ceremony itself.

The first thing to point out here is simply this: The Emmys are airing on CBS this year, and they are going to officially start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern following NFL football. Cedric the Entertainer will serve as the host, and the show should feel a little more similar to years past rather than the mostly-virtual affair that we saw back during 2020. If you want to live stream the show itself, you should be able to do so in the US with Paramount+; there may be a free trial available if you’ve never used the service before, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

So what about the red carpet pre-show? There is one hosted by Entertainment Weekly / People Magazine that you can watch below, and it should feature a number of television’s biggest stars dishing about some of their work and being around for the big occasion tonight. The live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. Eastern / 3:00 p.m. Pacific, and that should be a pretty awesome primer to everything that you are going to see tonight.

While we’re hoping that a number of our favorites walk away with big awards tonight, the thing we’re hoping for above all else is just fun. Awards shows are about celebrating the best in TV, but they’re also meant to be entertainment! There needs to be some moments that allows people to talk about what they watched after the fact and not all shows have had that as of late.

