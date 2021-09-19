Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6 video: Jess and David’s wedding







Tonight on Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6, one of the biggest moments of the season is officially here. We are, of course, talking about Jess and David’s wedding! It has been hyped for a really long time and this could prove to be the culmination of a beautiful love story. The writers have taken their time getting us to this point, but of course they’re still going to milk a little bit of drama out of the final moments before the ceremony.

In the video below, you can get a small taste of what is going on with Jess as she starts to panic leading up to the wedding. Is she sure she wants to do this? Have she and David had all of the necessary conversations leading up to the big occasion? She luckily has a lot of friends around her who will ease her mind, and fingers crossed there are no other problems that pop up from other characters.

Is it obvious that the producers of Chesapeake Shores want you to be worried about Jess and David leading up to the wedding? Absolutely, but at the same time it feels like there’s a little bit of trickery going on with the promotion. This is a Hallmark Channel show! With that in mind, we have a hard time thinking that they’re going to create some sad moment around the wedding; they likely just want some dramatic tension leading up to it, but we’ll learn for sure in just a matter of hours.

One thing we’ll go ahead and predict leading into the wedding is this: There will be some romance within this episode beyond just with Jess and David. Don’t weddings have a tendency to bring that sort of thing out? We tend to think so.

