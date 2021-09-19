Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Final four Veto aftermath







Yesterday in the Big Brother 23 house the final four Power of Veto Competition took place — so where are things now in the game?

In the event that you did not hear, Xavier won the Veto Competition yesterday — that, of course, gives him a tremendous amount of power. It allows him to not only choose who is on the block, but most importantly, who will be the person casting the deciding vote. He has to figure out whether Kyland, Derek, or Azah is the right person to cut before the final three.

Based on most early estimations, it sounds as though Xavier is gearing up to send Kyland out of the game and we 100% understand the logic behind that. Remember that Kyland is the biggest competition threat of the bunch and at this point, it doesn’t matter if Kyland wants to take Xavier to the end. There’s no way X will know that for sure and beyond just that, he wants to ensure that he wins 100% in the final three. More than likely he’d beat anyone, but why not go ahead and cement your winner status? All he has to do if he gets Kyland out is win the final HoH, and then he wins the grand-prize in a near-unanimous vote.

Today, Xavier told Kyland that he will do individual meetings throughout the day; however, he also noted that there’s only so much control he has. He won’t forget the times that Kyland has worked to help his game, but that feels mostly like a hollow promise. Xavier’s a smart enough player to know that he has to cut people from the game eventually to shore up his resume further.

Let’s just hope that Derek and Azah are not the final two; can you imagine that as the end to this season?

What do you think Xavier should do with his final four Veto in Big Brother 23?

