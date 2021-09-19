Heels episode 7 return date: Could Ace flip on his brother?







Following tonight’s big episode, do you want to see the Heels episode 7 return date — or get more information on what’s next?

The first thing we have to do here is kick things off with some bad news: There is no new episode coming up on Starz next week. What’s the reason for that? Ultimately, that’s not entirely clear given that there are only so more episodes this season. Why not go ahead and give them to us? (There is a new episode of another Starz show next week in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.) The next new installment is coming on Sunday, October 3.

So what is going to be coming on the next new episode? For Stephen Amell’s character of Jack Spade, he needs to show some sort of personal growth. We knows that he cares about the DWL, but can he also show more care for his family? That was a big part of the end of this week’s episode, as Staci challenged him to listen to her more and care about this family. He needs to do that beyond just plotting a big show at the State Fair.

As for Alexander Ludwig’s character of Ace, can we have a chance to see more personal growth from him? We saw his show some remorse for what he did to Bobby Pin, but is he about to abandon his brother altogether? The preview for episode 7 showed him potentially scoping out the competition: We’ve seen that Gully has already managed to take Rooster away from the DWL and you have to imagine that he’d love nothing more than to grab Jack’s own brother. He’s already promising to make him a hero rather than a heel, something that didn’t happen in Duffy. If nothing else, we know that Gully is a shrewd manipulator who fights hard to get what he wants.

What do you want to see when it comes to Heels episode 7?

