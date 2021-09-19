Call the Midwife season 11: When could we see first extended promo?







We’re all waiting for Call the Midwife season 11 to arrive on BBC One and unfortunately, we do think we’ll be waiting a while still.

At the moment, the earliest we would say to expect season 11 on BBC is in early 2022, and it’s likely to be much later for folks watching on PBS in America. After all, US audiences haven’t even had an opportunity to see season 10 as of yet! It’s going to be quite a wait for these viewers, but hopefully a worthwhile one.

Here’s the good news for US or UK audiences: You will probably have a chance to see promotion for the upcoming Christmas Special at around the same time. In early December, some information will start to come out about what lies ahead in this episode — and you could potentially see a few video previews at the same time. After that, some season 11 information will likely come out in the UK in early January. There will be a methodical approach to promoting these episodes, largely because the BBC likely knows already that they really don’t have to do all that much. They recognize as it is that they have a show with a devoted audience and when you’ve got that, you don’t really have to do all that much to get people excited. In terms of promos, the best thing to do is just market it towards people’s heartstrings: Call the Midwife is a show that is real, raw, and emotional. That is long what has made it stand out from the pack and we don’t foresee that changing anytime soon.

As for when Call the Midwife will have a season 11 premiere date announced, you’re probably waiting until at some point next year — it doesn’t matter if you’re in the US or the UK for that.

