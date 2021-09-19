Is Omar Epps leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan? Is Howard dead?







Is Omar Epps leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan following the events of this weekend’s new episode? Is Detective Howard dead?

If you watched this weekend’s new episode on Starz, then you have to leave it wondering this very thing. Kanan shot his biological father! We heard a couple of gunshots in the episode and leading up to it, his mother Raq gave him clear advice as to how to ensure that he took out his target. Clearly, she didn’t want him to learn the truth about Howard at any point — and she thought this was also the best way to set up Unique for a huge fall.

Watch most-recent Raising Kanan discussion below! We, of course, have a lot to talk about here. After you watch it, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other updates all season long; otherwise, you run the risk of missing out!

If this is the end of Epps on Raising Kanan, it would certainly be a shock. We’re talking about the biggest name in the entire cast and a character full of so much depth and complexity. Howard is a guy who’d probably be dead soon regardless of what Kanan did, given his leukemia diagnosis and the lack of other apparent bone-marrow donors. Yet, Raq didn’t have any time to waste here.

So is there a way that Malcolm could still be alive? Maybe. Remember that we saw Howard in the preview for next week’s finale, seemingly being carted off to the hospital. There’s a chance he could still be saved just like Lou Lou was! Yet, even if he makes it to the hospital in one piece, he could always die soon after — or, even if he does go, it’s possible that he passes along some info to Burke or someone else. Howard’s information and legacy could outlive him on the show. That’s something to consider as we inch towards the finale; there could also be a lesson in here for Kanan in the event he didn’t make sure that he was fully gone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you think: Is Omar Epps leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







