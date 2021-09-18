NCIS: Hawaii premiere sneak peek: A clash in the field







The premiere of NCIS: Hawaii is just a couple of days away and we know already that hopes are high for CBS. They’re looking to have another hit franchise in the franchise here and from the surface, it feels like a lot of the responsibility will rest on Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant.

Lead characters within this world are incredibly important. Gibbs is iconic for the main show in the franchise, while Pride was the driving force behind NCIS: New Orleans. Tennant is different from either one of them: She’s younger, for starters, and may face more obstacles in the field because of that. Not everyone may want to listen to her, and she ahs to put her foot down and ensure that they do. That’s what most of the sneak peek below is all about. She wants to run her investigation without anyone wasting her time, not even officers who try to send her in another direction.

We would expect the NCIS: Hawaii premiere overall to be a huge spotlight on Jane, given that she is the main focus and producers need to get you invested in her story. We imagine that throughout the first season, more time can be spent getting to know some of the supporting characters better. This show has to differentiate itself from the flagship, while also containing a little bit of the humor and personal care that all three NCIS shows have. That’s no easy task.

We’re absolutely excited to see what the finished product looks like on Monday — but beyond just that, equally so to see how it fares in the ratings. Is this going to be a show that CBS can count on for at least a couple of years?

