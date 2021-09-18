The Conners season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Darlene and Pastor Phil







The Conners season 4 episode 2 is going to be on ABC come Wednesday, September 29, and there are a few quirks we can share about it now.

Take, for example, the fact that this is technically the first installment that was filmed this season! The September 22 premiere is going to be live, so the writers had a unique challenge of making episode 2 fit story-wise following one that hadn’t even aired yet. This had to be bizarre for the cast and crew to film, but there’s some really fun stuff they got to take on here. Take, for example, the chance to work with another sitcom legend in Jason Alexander. The Seinfeld star is going to be playing a character named Pastor Phil and judging by the synopsis below, he’s going to be a central part of Darlene’s journey:

After Ben declines Darlene’s proposal, she starts to ponder why she tends to be so negative in life, prompting her to start a journey of self-discovery which leads to Pastor Phil. Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky puts Jackie in a tough position as she and Neville are ready to open the new and improved Lunch Box.

Guest starring is Jason Alexander as Pastor Phil, Nat Faxon as Neville and Patton Oswalt as Don Blansky.

The Lunch Box storyline is actually one of the ones we’re the most interested in seeing coming up, mostly because it could tie into one of the biggest themes for The Conners overall this season: Recovery. Season 3 was a tough one! The characters dealt with the pandemic and beyond just that, there were a number of personal struggles. We’re hoping that season 4 can start to throw a few more victories in the direction of these characters, and we mean that beyond just what happens with Dan and Louise’s wedding.

