Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Saving Kanan







As we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 10 next week, the biggest thing to say is simple: It’s the finale. This is the biggest episode of the season! Much of the chaos and drama all season has been leading to this moment, where lives are hanging in the balance and some decisions could change the title character’s life forever.

Before we go further, we really should note that the show is coming back for another season. That’s at least one thing you don’t have to worry about as of yet.

Here is how the folks at Starz are describing the Raising Kanan finale courtesy of their official synopsis:

As the situation in the neighborhood turns dire, Raq scrambles to get Kanan out of harm’s way.

No matter what happens, we imagine that our jaw will be left firmly hanging on the floor by the end here. Heck, it already is — we didn’t think in a million years the story would end tonight with the apparent death of Detective Howard. After all, Omar Epps was such a huge part of this season! We think his death would set a lot in motion; it may also keep Kanan from ever learning the truth about who he really is. He’s going to be a target now, provided that Unique and his crew find out about his role in the big setup to take Howard out.

