Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the final four Veto?







Who won the final four Veto today in the Big Brother 23 house? It goes without saying that this competition is critical. It’s the one that can alter the course of the entire endgame!

For those unfamiliar about how things work at this point, the final four Veto holder can have the sole power to evict this week — at least provided someone other than the HoH (Xavier) wins it. Kyland, Azah, and Derek F. all had incentive to take it so that they could guarantee their safety and also set up their endgame. Azah and Kyland are technically the nominees for the week, not that this really matters all that much. Someone just has to theoretically sit on the block for a little while.

In previewing the competition earlier today, we noted that this is one that Kyland absolutely needed to win. Azah had reason to target him over her fellow Joker Derek, whereas Derek may just do whatever Xavier wanted him to. Originally they talked about the guys going to final three together, but Xavier probably wants an easy competition path and Kyland’s the only other comp threat left. We also don’t think he cares about going against a “worthy” competitor at the end, even though Kyland does.

So who ended up taking the final four Veto home? Xavier! Kyland was really upset after the fact, and we think personally, he’s going to come to regret the decisions he made to save him as of late. This competition involved knowing all the days and events.

What do you think about the final four Veto winner in the Big Brother 23 house?

