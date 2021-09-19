Billions season 5 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week will bring you Billions season 5 episode 11 on Showtime and the first thing we’ll hand you here is the title: “Victory Smoke.”

So what will be coming up in this episode? The first thing that we should note is that this is the final episode before the finale — which is probably painful to a lot of people out there given how long of a hiatus we had midway through the season. What we can say that should cheer some of you up is that there will be less of a layoff between the end of this season and the start of the next one. The folks over at Showtime absolutely realize that continuity is important, and they also want to make sure that they keep viewers engaged.

Now that we’ve talked all of that out. Let’s go ahead and share a little bit more when it comes to the actual story. Below, we’ve got the full Billions season 5 episode 11 synopsis with some additional insight all about what’s next:

With victory in sight for his bank, Axe plots to secure his deposits by poaching from Prince; Chuck, Prince and Sacker wrestle with the personal cost of their plan; Taylor looks to enlist an old foe; Wags prepares for a big day.

Will Axe actually be able to get his bank going full-speed? This is something we’re curious to learn more about, mostly because a big part of this story is curious in its own right. Just think about how few other shows have taken this sort of thing on. We know he’s going to be desperate to try to kick Prince when he’s vulnerable, but Mike himself has a counterattack with some help from Chuck and others. There’s another opportunity for victory coming — but even with that, there can still be defeat.

