When Calls the Heart season 9 filming update: How much is done?







We’ve known for a while that the When Calls the Heart cast and crew are pretty deep into production on season 9. So how much is actually wrapped up at present? That’s something that we’ll dive a little more into within this piece.

In a recent post on Twitter, Peter DeLuise confirmed that this past Thursday marked the beginning of block 4, which consists of episodes 7 and 8. Like a number of other shows with exterior locations When Calls the Heart tends to film two episodes at once with this sort of structure, and they’ll like spend the next little while working to make these perfect. With this update in mind, we can officially say that the cast and crew are past the halfway point of production! There are twelve episodes this season, with the current plan being to air these new episodes around February of next year. (Nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet by the Hallmark Channel.)

So long as production remains at their current pace, there is no reason to think that they will still be working into the holiday season. The production window for this show is carefully placed, mostly to ensure that everyone can be largely wrapped before much of the area is covered in snow. This is one of the reasons why When Calls the Heart shoots in the summer — that and it gives them an opportunity to make use of the longer periods of daylight.

For a bonus bit of behind-the-scenes fun, DeLuise also recently shared a photo of Lucas, one that got an additional comment from Chris McNally himself. Take a look at that via Twitter at the bottom of this article.

