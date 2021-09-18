Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: Dances for JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, cast







With the Dancing with the Stars 30 premiere just a couple of days away, why not share a few more spoilers on the dances themselves? There’s a lot to look forward to from the premiere, as this will mark the first opportunity we have to see what some of these performances bring to the table.

Some of the celebrities this season should be great — a few of them have at least some dance experience. However, there are a few others we’re worried about almost right away.

Remember that in the dance spoilers ahead, there are no partners listed — while we’ve heard rumors about who will be dancing with who, nothing is 100% confirmed yet. We’ll see the pairings revealed on Monday night.

Country singer Jimmie Allen dancing the Tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Spice Girl Melanie C dancing the Cha Cha to “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) dancing the Tango to “Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) dancing the Tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer

Influencer Olivia Jade dancing the Salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) dancing the Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots dancing the Tango to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) dancing the Paso Doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee dancing the Jive to “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) dancing the Cha Cha to “Butter” by BTS

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby dancing the Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) dancing the Jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa dancing the Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet

There are some fun choices in here — some suit the performer whereas others are completely random. We just hope these are some fun routines who show off who all of these people are! (Also, doesn’t the Paso Doble feel like the perfect first dance for Kove?)

Who are you rooting for to win Dancing with the Stars 30?

