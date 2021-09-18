Chicago Med season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Finding its new footing







Chicago Med season 7 episode 2 is poised to air on NBC come September 29, and it’s going to come with its fair share of challenges. One of the biggest ones is simply going to be adapting to all the changes at the hospital.

In the premiere, you’re going to have a chance to be introduced to Stevie and Dylan, two of the new characters who populate the hospital and help to give it its new personality. We’re excited to see how they fit in, but we also acknowledge that it may take some time before we truly get to know them. Yet, there is no real learning curve with this show — you get thrown right into the metaphorical fire and here, you can’t call on 51 to save you. Stevie and Dylan have to be strong enough doctors to keep up and we’re excited to get to know them.

For a few more details on what’s coming in this particular episode, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

09/29/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Vanessa and Archer disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident. Dylan and Charles deal with a UNICEF negotiator with repressed trauma. Stevie and Will treat a high schooler with Addison’s disease and a clingy mother. TV-14

Our hope is that this is going to be the sort of episode that really establishes the new characters and reminds us further of the tone that makes Chicago Med the series that it is. We’ve seen a lot of other shows over the years weather tricky transitions and because of that, we remain hopeful that this one will pull it off just fine. We just hope there are more long-term arcs to go along with the case-of-the-week plots.

