Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 photo: The Codys’ new quest







Tomorrow night on TNT Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 is going to be here

As we prepare for this particular story entitled “Trust the Process” to air, it feels like there are two different priorities that we’ll see the Cody Boys have — and maybe they will force them to come together like never before. (We always appreciate the photos like the one above, where they are all in the same spot.)

So what are the issues that lie ahead for these guys? First and foremost, they have to figure out what to do with the dead body in Deran’s bar. This is not just some ordinary dead person; this is a DEA Agent! Presumably, this is the sort of person that there will be law enforcement out there hunting for. We envision already a chaotic series of events ahead where we watch Deran, J, Craig, and Pope come up with some sort of plan for what to do here. It’s not going to be easy, especially if some of the agent’s colleagues already knew what he was up to prior to his death.

Then, there’s also money — that may seem a bit nebulous insofar as priorities go, but remember that the Cody Boys are a little up against it. They’re going to have to pay off the cop Chadwick, and they haven’t had just some huge amount of profitable heists as of late. This episode will serve as a foundation for arguably one of the biggest ones of the season.

