SurrealEstate season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Syfy?







Following the big finale on Syfy today, can you expect a SurrealEstate season 2 renewal? Or, is it likely that the show will be canceled? We’ve got a few different things to break down within this piece.

So where do we begin here? Well, for starters, the Tim Rozon series has not been greenlit as of yet. Are we trying to be optimistic? Sure, but we recognize that Syfy as a network can be rather finicky with the shows that are renewed or canceled. It’s a miracle in that way that Wynonna Earp managed to last for as long as it did. Many others tend to get canceled after just two or three seasons, even a high-profile one like Krypton.

On paper, you could look at the numbers for SurrealEstate and assume that the show would be going the way of the dodo — they are, after all, far from spectacular. Yet, they are similar to the most-recent batch of Wynonna Earp episodes and it’s actually fared better than some recent seasons of Van Helsing. When you think about that alone, it feels feasible to think that more new episodes could be coming down the road. What will matter the most here are some of the streaming numbers; if people recorded the show and watched after the fact, this could be a substantial help.

Personally, we hope that the network gives this show one more kick at the can, at least. It’s such a fun concept and we think there is a lot of mainstream appeal still out there — the thing that is currently hurting SurrealEstate more than anything else is that it airs at a difficult time for a lot of viewers and there are plenty of non-Syfy people who simply have not heard of it yet. Off-network marketing is becoming more and more of a challenge in what is a super-competitive cable TV market these days.

Do you want to see a SurrealEstate season 2 renewal over at Syfy?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: Syfy.)

