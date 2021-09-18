Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 spoilers: Casey goes viral!







Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 is set to arrive on NBC come Wednesday, September 29, and this could put Matt Casey in a strange spot. After all, Jesse Spencer’s character is about to become a viral star! No, it’s not because he engaged in some TikTok dance trend; he was just doing his job.

While we do at times live in a fairly cynical world, we are encouraged here and there by acts of kindness in the real world. In this case, Chicago Fire is going to show people honoring the heroism Casey showed in the field. Isn’t that fun? For us sure, but we’re not sure that he is going to like the attention.

For a few more details, check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 synopsis below:

09/29/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A video of Casey from the roof rescue goes viral. Mouch sets up a Little Free Library at Firehouse 51. Herrmann breaks protocol. TV-14

We’re excited to see what this storyline looks like for Casey, but as a comedic side plot we’re equally intrigued about what’s going on with Mouch. Odds are, you’ve seen these sort of “take a book, leave a book” displays around local neighborhoods. Is this the Firehouse 51 version of that? We know that the firehouse can have a little downtime here and there so this does seem like a good idea; however, we have also seen time and time again how good ideas don’t always turn out like that when the dust settles. There’s a very good chance someone either takes all the books home or reads them, only to them spoil the results to the rest of the firehouse.

Remember that the Chicago Fire premiere airs on NBC this Wednesday, and that should give us a good sense of the other side of the Severide-centric cliffhanger.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2?

