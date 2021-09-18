Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Will Yvonne Strahovski return as Hannah?







With Dexter: New Blood premiering on Showtime come November 7, isn’t it time to talk about some long-simmering questions?

For the sake of this article, it makes a good bit of sense to start looking at Hannah McKay. She was an important part of the final seasons of the show; also, she managed to get away to Argentina at the end of the series and was very-much aware of who Dexter was. She’s one of the few characters (living at least) from the original who could feasibly return without huge leaps of logic … but it still doesn’t seem like that is happening.

In a new Entertainment Weekly piece, it was confirmed that as of right now, there is no plan to have Yvonne Strahovski reprise her role in the revival. Yvonne is very-much busy thanks to The Handmaid’s Tale and some other roles, and we imagine that one of the other main goals for New Blood was to keep the show largely themed around the idea of fathers and sons. We know that Harrison will be coming back, and it’s certainly possible that Clyde Phillips and the team wanted to keep the focus more on his relationship with Dexter; bringing back someone else could complicate things further.

Also, remember this about Dexter’s son: He was never really old enough before to comment on his father’s life. This is a chance to tell a very different story, and that is probably one of the reasons why Dexter: New Blood is mostly categorizing itself as a different show. It’s not out to repeat what came before.

What characters from the original show, beyond Dexter, Deb, and Harrison, do you want to see on Dexter: New Blood?

