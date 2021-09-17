The Morning Show season 2 episode 2 preview: Alex’s next move







Do you find yourself curious as to what’s coming on The Morning Show season 2 episode 2? After the premiere episode, it feels fair to say that there is a lot of important stuff to dive into!

Let’s begin with this: A sense of setting. There was something so strange about watching the celebrations at the end of 2019 in the premiere — it felt like a totally different world! Yet, there are few other programs out there that capture the madcap energy of New Year’s Eve, or even attempt to show what it is like if you are a broadcaster trying to commemorate the ball dropping in Times Square.

It goes without saying that moving forward this season, the writers are going to tee up more current events and how they exist within this world — plus the show’s own presentation of “news.” (Remember that parts of the story were rewritten in light of everything that has happened in the world.) Meanwhile, there’s also the end of the premiere, which suggested that Alex could come back to host while she waits for her own primetime show. This could allow for the metaphorical carousel to get going again in some different directions.

A part of the excitement of watching this show is the promise that nothing will ever run smoothly, whether it be the faces on-camera or those who are working behind the scenes. Yet, you do have to continue to find a way to put on the façade! Nobody can or should know that there is chaos going on with some of your “friendly morning favorites” and much of that was the basis of season 1. Now, you just have to find a way to branch outward from that.

