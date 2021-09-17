Sex Education season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s big season 3 launch, is there a reason to hope for a Sex Education season 4 at Netflix? There are a number of things to get into here.

So where do we start off? Let’s get into where things stand at the moment: Netflix has not officially commented on the future of the series. While we know that there is an audience out there eager to watch more of it, the ball is in the streaming service’s court on this.

Yet, we do think that there are a number of hopeful signs that signal more episodes could be coming. Take, for starters, the fact that Sex Education has shown itself to be a consistent hit for Netflix so far. It generates viewership all over the world and seems to have become more popular over the past couple of years. We know with some shows on this platform, it can be a little bit tough to find consistent viewership just because of the sheer competition that is out there. This isn’t something that Sex Education has had to worry that much about so far. We think having Gillian Anderson on board from the get-go was a nice draw for the series, and since that time it has preserved forward mostly on the basis of equality.

As for when a season 4 could theoretically premiere if it is brought back, we would point towards neither the end of 2021 or early 2022. Netflix shows don’t tend to require for new episodes of their programs to come back annually, but we do think that it is something that benefits them greatly. That’s especially the case when you’ve got a show with a young cast; one of the last things you want to see is them aging up dramatically to the point where they don’t make sense for the roles.

