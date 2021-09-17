The Blacklist season 9: Is some fun stuff ahead for Dembe?







The Blacklist season 9 has been in production for a little more than a week now and all of us are collectively waiting for more news. It should be fairly clear by now that production is keeping a tight lip on things! There have been very few James Spader sightings and in general, much of the evidence out there suggests that some sort of time jump is ahead.

Provided that such a leap forward is coming, it does open the door for a few different possibilities. Take, for example, the chance to see where different characters are in their lives and how events from the past could change them.

Is there some exciting new stuff coming up, for example, for Dembe Zuma? There is at least a good possibility of that! In a new post on Twitter, the man behind the role in Hisham Tawfiq noted that he is “having fun” today, presumably on the set of the NBC series. With Liz Keen dead, we do wonder what Dembe and Reddington’s purpose is going to be. She is not there to be protected, so is there a criminal empire to oversee? Do they go their separate ways? It would be fun to see Dembe wander his own path for a while and have him return in an unexpected way. We do think that he will remain loyal to Reddington, but that doesn’t mean he needs to walk at his side on a near-constant basis.

What do you want to see coming up for Dembe on The Blacklist season 9?

