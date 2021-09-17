The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Could Claire return?







We know that Antonia Thomas left The Good Doctor as a series regular last season, but is there a chance that she comes back? Let’s just say that there is still a reason for hope.

One of the big thoughts we had following Thomas’ initial departure is that the show would want her back, and it was mostly all a measure of whether or not she was interested in making a return herself. Luckily, we are pleased to confirm that she does! This is according to executive producer David Shore, who had the following to say on the subject of a Claire comeback to TVLine:

“I’m not here to overpromise, but she wants to come back, we want her to come back… We will find an excuse to get her back for an episode or two here and there.”

Ultimately, we do hope there’s a chance to see Claire at Shaun and Lea’s wedding given how important a friend she’s been to Shaun over the years. If not then, there’s always going to be other opportunities to check in with her. Given that the St. Bonaventure Hospital was in a lot of ways Claire’s second family, we have a difficult time believing that she would just drift away from them altogether.

The reason why Thomas left the show after last season was not because of some disdain for The Good Doctor or the people on it; by all accounts, she had a great experience! She just also wants the opportunity to test herself creatively and do some other things, which we understand after spending four years on a hospital drama. So long as she remains interested in coming back here or there, it would be nice to check in with her at least once or twice a season.

The premiere of The Good Doctor season 5 is going to come your way on Monday, September 27 on ABC.

Do you want to see Claire back on The Good Doctor season 5?

