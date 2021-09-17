Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 photo: How is Frankie involved?







This weekend’s Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 is going to be electric; it almost has to be based on where we are in the season! There are only two more installments left this year once it wraps up, and we know already that we’re setting the stage for some sort of epic heist.

Is it possible that Frankie is going to be somehow involved in what transpires? At the moment, it’s certainly reasonable to think that this is going to be the case.

Watch our latest Animal Kingdom review! Below, we get into all of the big stuff that took place on this past installment of the show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other videos coming after the next few episodes, so don’t miss out on them!

One of the things that we’ve learned about this character over the years is that she’s resourceful; she’s been an asset to the Cody Boys at times! However, she’s also shown herself to be untrustworthy here and there, and you can argue that she could have an axe to grind against the family at this point. Trying to work with her moving forward could be a risk, but these guys are also desperate. After what happened with the DEA agent they’re going to need money; they don’t have Smurf plotting and planning things behind the scenes like they have in the past.

Let’s just hope that moving forward, there are chances for a few new twists and turns to enter the mix with Frankie — and that she has a big role to play in whatever goes down! We do like it when some women on this show are involved in the heists; that was a part of what made Renn such a fun character for the skate-park job a little earlier this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







