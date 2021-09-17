NCIS season 19 spoilers: Is there hope for an NCIS: Hawaii crossover?







We know that NCIS season 19 is going to be paired up with a brand-new show in NCIS: Hawaii over the course of the coming year. It’s a way for the longtime show to help the new one in the ratings — is there also a chance that a crossover could create a little more synergy, as well?

Here’s what we can tell you at the time of this writing: Nothing is 100% confirmed. However, there is at least hope that this could happen eventually.

Speaking to TVLine, NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder made it clear that if there are crossovers that happen, they won’t be in the near future:

“We haven’t discussed it yet, but I’ve worked and known [NCIS: Hawaii EP] Chris Silber for a really long time, so that always makes those sorts of things easier.”

Meanwhile, CBS programming head Kelly Kahl noted that he wanted to get a batch of NCIS: Hawaii done before there started to be conversations about that. We do think it could happen, but this is the sort of thing that will be network-driven more so than pushed by the executive producers. It’s also something that takes a great deal of planning, given that you are dealing with two different shows that are filmed in different locations and have a lot of schedules to balance out.

While we do want to see some sort of crossover eventually, it’s going to be a hard thing to figure out with the current state of the virus. Travel from Hawaii to California poses a fair share of challenges and with all the protocol right now, it may be considered too logistically challenging. A more likely scenario is that we see a cast member from one show appear virtually on another.

