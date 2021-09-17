Floribama Shore season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Cart-race chaos







Following tonight’s midseason premiere, we’re sure that you’ll want to know more news on Floribama Shore season 4 episode 15. Why wouldn’t you? There is a lot of stuff to come still this season, and we’re going to have that wonderful combination of hijinks with relatable stories that viewers out there appreciate.

So as we move forward this season, prepare for some more episodes that gear around Nilsa’s pregnancy as she prepares to be a mom; it’s a huge moment in her life, but also important to her friends! They’ll want to support her, but beyond just that, some of them could learn through her what it means to be a parent.

Below, we’ve got the full Floribama Shore season 4 episode 15 synopsis with more on what’s coming up:

After a wild first night in their new vacation home, the roommates set out to explore their surroundings… When Nilsa dips out for a pre-natal check-up, the rest of the house takes the opportunity to enjoy a high-speed cart race that ends in calamity.

The cart race is the sort of thing that almost is ensured to end terribly. The moment that this idea was even suggested, wouldn’t you know it would end badly? It’s the sort of thing that none of these people do on a daily basis. Really, the only thing you can hope for is that everyone is okay enough after the fact to be able to take part in other escapades … and also probably make some other questionable decisions. Isn’t that the way with this show the vast majority of the time?

