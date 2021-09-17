Big Brother 23: Where is Tiffany, Hannah interviews with Julie Chen?







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 Double Eviction, it makes sense to see Julie Chen extended interviews — especially given what happened. There were no Goodbye Messages, time was occasionally limited, and we like getting to hear good players speak their mind.

Ultimately, tonight we did lose two very good players in Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha. The first fell victim to Kyland’s Head of Household reign. Meanwhile, Kyland winning the Veto during Azah’s made it hard for anything to happen other than Hannah going. Despite there being hype going into tonight, the results were ultimately predictable.

Here’s where things get a little bit more confusing: After Tiffany’s exit, there was no mention of there being an extended interview. That’s a bummer — an enormous one. She didn’t mention it after Hannah’s interview either. For now, we just have to assume that there are no more extended interviews this season. That may just have to do with the tight production timeline near the end of the season. There may not be time to get these interviews together given that there is a new episode airing tomorrow night.

If this changes, rest assured, we will let you know. They have been posted in the past the next day on the show’s official Instagram account.

In general, we will say this: We do think these Julie extended interviews are a great asset to the show. Sure, we don’t always learn a lot about gameplay, but we’re happy to take whatever we can get at this stage.

What did you think about the Big Brother 23 Double Eviction?

