Slasher season 5: Is it renewed, canceled over at Shudder?







Following the season 4 finale, can you expect a Slasher season 5 renewal over at Shudder? Or, is it possible that the series gets canceled?

We should kick things off with the following bit of news: For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed. The network could take its time figuring out if they want to bring the horror anthology back — after all, there’s no real reason why they should have to rush things along here! This is not a show that has to air annually, and it also is the sort of show that they can take their time to think about creatively. Each season is effectively its own story and that allows them to bounce around between different subjects.

Ultimately, we would be shocked if there was no renewal for this show just because it can be such a tentpole for a network like Shudder. It fits perfectly into who they are and, beyond just that, there’s still a lot of room to be explored in this genre. It may not seem like it in a world where there is also American Horror Story on the air, but we think horror is in general one of the most undervalued and underappreciated genres out there.

There is one other thing that we know about Slasher at present — it’s more than fine navigating networks/providers. Even if Shudder doesn’t want more, it’s always possible it ends up elsewhere! It’s traveled around in four seasons more than almost any other show out there, but its particular financing model makes it a little more affordable than some other similar shows out there.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on a season 5 at some point over the next few months; with that, it’s our hope that more episodes air in either late 2022 or early 2023. There’s still plenty of time in order for that to be figured out.

Do you want to see a Slasher season 5 renewal happen?

What sort of theme would you want for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

