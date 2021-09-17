The Resident season 5: Matt Czuchry teases emotional season (video)







On Tuesday The Resident season 5 is going to be premiering and, in general, we know that it’s going to be incredibly emotional. Conrad Hawkins is going to have a lot on his plate in between being a doctor and a new dad, and that’s without even getting into the Nic Nevin of it all.

The new video below, introduced by Matt Czuchry, does offer up a little bit of insight as to what’s coming up next. However, it does not show explicitly what happens to Emily VanCamp’s character. The only thing that we can say for sure is that Conrad, at one point in this promo, is expecting her to come home. That more than likely doesn’t happen, given that it’s already been revealed that VanCamp is leaving the show after four seasons.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it a few more times still: We’re very-much nervous that the writers are going to kill Nic off. What other choice do they have? This is not a situation where they can just leave this character alive and have her abandon her husband and newborn baby, right? It’s hard to think of a situation where that would make sense for this character.

If Nic does end up dying, we know that Conrad will have a strong support system of people all around him. These are individuals that he will lean on mightily as he wrestles with the idea of what the rest of his life will look like. We could see The Resident becoming more ensemble-based; there are a number of new faces coming on board so we know with that in mind that it’s going to feel very-much like a different show already.

