Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 9: Will a revival ever happen?







After tonight’s series finale, is there any hope at all for a Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 9 to happen down the road? Should we have any hope?

We do think it goes without saying that there is love for this show — tremendous love! We’re talking about a series here with an enormously dedicated following, and the sort that would watch repeats on loop for many years on end. These are the people who got it saved after the initial cancellation at Fox, and it went on to have a second life that very few shows get an opportunity to have.

With all of this said, we do unfortunately think that tonight marks the end of the journey. There are only so many shows that choose to come back after a series finale, especially one that technically had a revival once over already. We foresee the episode tonight instead as an opportunity to tie together all loose ends and give proper send-offs to so many of these characters.

Rather than hope for some sort of full-on revival, we could see some sort of reunion show or cast get-together down the line. We know that a lot of people are coming together later tonight on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meanwhile, we’ve already seen shows under the Mike Schur umbrella come back for different iterations — remember that Parks and Recreation reunion that took place last year in the middle of the pandemic? We could see something like that coming to pass again, at least depending on the scenario and what the reasoning behind it was.

For now, though, let’s just enjoy and celebrate the finale — also, remember that at one point, the adventures of the Nine-Nine could’ve been over SO much earlier than anyone wanted.

Would you ever want to see a Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 9 down the road on some level?

