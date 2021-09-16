NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: More Gary Cole – Alden Parker details







If you have been curious to learn about Gary Cole’s role on NCIS season 19, we now know a little more! Not only is it a little clearer now when the actor will make his debut, but there’s also a change in the character’s name!

Originally, reports had it that the character was an FBI Agent by the name of Alden Park. CBS has since corrected that, and he will be known as Alden Parker. He’s not meant to be a replacement for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs by any means, but this episode (entitled “Nearly Departed”) is going to give you a better sense of just how this character finds his way into the show. This is his first appearance and since he is a series regular, it will be far from his last.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out our NCIS season 19 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Nearly Departed” – While trying to find the serial killer Gibbs was after, the NCIS team discovers another person has been tracking the case as well, on NCIS, Monday, Sept. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Gary Cole joins the cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.

Just from reading that alone, it’s clear that the serial-killer story is going to be around for a good while. There are also a lot of great guest stars reportedly set to appear; in addition to getting a chance to see Pam Dawber back as Marcie Warren (she’ll also be in the premiere), you will have a chance to see Joe Spano return as Fornell for the first time in a little while.

What do you want to see from Gary Cole on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to also come back around to score some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

