This Is Us season 6 video: Behind the scenes with Sterling K. Brown







Just in case you needed a few minutes of Sterling K. Brown’s soothing voice from the This Is Us set, we’re pleased to have that for you here!

If you look below, you can see a new video that features the actor behind Randall Pearson right outside his trailer. While some cast members started production on the final season last week, Sterling revealed that he only recently started production and he’s doing his best to take it all in. It’s a strange, emotional feeling for the entire cast and crew for sure; they play a family on This Is Us and behind the scenes, they’ve become a family. We feel like all of them are going to take stock in some of the milestones that they have over the next few weeks, including signature scenes and moments where they’re not going to have another one similar to again.

Watch our This Is Us season 5 finale review! Below, you can see us dive into the huge wedding twist and a whole lot more from this past spring. We’ll of course be back to cover the final season in 2022, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! You won’t want to miss any other updates…

So what are we expecting from Randall on the final season? At the moment, it seems like he and Beth are in a really good place and we don’t anticipate that changing all that much. Meanwhile, it’s our hope that there are opportunities to see his growth as a political figure, especially since there’s that article that we saw in one of the flash-forwards.

Hopefully, we get a more substantial tease for This Is Us season 6 at some point before the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you want to see from Sterling K. Brown and the rest of the cast on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







