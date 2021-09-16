





Want to know when the Big Brother 23 live feeds will return after tonight’s two-hour Double Eviction episode? Rest assured, we’ve got more news on that within this piece!

The first thing that we should point out to you, though, is that tonight’s episode is not being played out live. Instead, it was pre-taped to likely accommodate a change in the CBS show’s schedule over the next few days. Because of the Primetime Emmy Awards there is no new episode on Sunday; instead, Big Brother is shifting over to tomorrow night, where you will be seeing another installment that will showcase the nomination ceremony and also who won Head of Household at the final four. (The sneak peek below features Julie Chen Moonves talking to the remaining houseguests, where several of them get a chance to explain the mission of the Cookout. Tiffany will likely be evicted in the first part of the episode.)

As for the live feeds, be prepared to see them tonight after the airing of the show on the West Coast. It’s possible they come back before then but for the time being, we have to go on the basis of what CBS has chosen to release. We’ll of course be back after the feeds return to give you scoop on what has happened; ultimately, we expect that both the HoH Competition and nomination ceremony will have taken place. The Veto Competition will still more than likely be this weekend.

Check out this sneak peek of tonight's all-new #BB23 episode. pic.twitter.com/6u605xji1u — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 16, 2021

