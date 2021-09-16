The Blacklist season 9: Some of the latest filming mysteries!







At the time of this writing we are a solid five weeks away from The Blacklist season 9 premiering on NBC — and yea, it’s absolutely a long wait.

Can we at least do something to keep you engaged and pondering over things related to the show? We like to think so, and that’s precisely what we’re going to dive into here.

We should start things off with more evidence that there is a potential time-jump coming. There are a number of glimpses of certain actors online already, and one of the most interesting ones is of Diego Klattenhoff (Ressler) sporting a beard. What does this mean? It certainly doesn’t feel like he’s that clean-cut “boy scout” that he was for so many years. We don’t think there’s a rule banning agents from having facial hair (Aram has some), but this doesn’t feel like the Donald we’ve seen for a while. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen multiple photos of Diego and Harry Lennix (Cooper) where neither of them have a visible FBI badge. It could be coincidental, but it’s still very-much interesting.

Do you know what else is interesting right now? The oh-so-simple fact that we have yet to see much in the way of photos/videos with James Spader. It feels like there’s a real effort being made to keep him hidden from the public eye, and that could mean all sorts of things. For example, maybe the character has a different physical appearance! Or, maybe he’s gone through some other trauma after losing Liz. Hopefully, it all makes sense soon enough.

Where do you think that the story is going entering The Blacklist season 9?

