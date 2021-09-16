Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere spoilers: Fin, Kat in danger







NBC made us wait a long time, but we’ve finally got full details on the upcoming two-hour Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere! There’s a lot that the show is going to unpack here, whether it be a difficult case to shifting sands within the Special Victims Unit and beyond.

There’s a chance that you’ve heard the news already that Demore Barnes is leaving the show. There’s at least some sense to that based on the storyline that’s been crafted for Garland as of late. The exit of Jamie Gray Hyder, however, was a little bit more of a surprise. She’s already come out to say that it was not her decision to leave the show, and this premiere will likely showcase how the Kat character departs.

Below, you can check out the full SVU season 23 premiere synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

09/23/2021 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON PREMIERE — As the investigation into a sex-for-housing scheme expands, Benson’s loyalty to Garland is tested. Rollins and Carisi try to keep their witnesses on board when a powerful congressman is identified as a suspect. The search for a missing witness leads Fin and Kat down a dangerous path. Guest starring Ben Rappaport, Terry Serpico, Octavio Pisano, Glenn Fleshler and Isabelle Poloner.

We can’t read that and not be concerned about the future of Kat — could she be killed off? Or, could she be hurt and have to leave SVU that way? We would hope that the door would remain open to her returning down the road, but whatever happens to her in the premiere could be what sets the stage for much of the rest of the season. Even if this show is largely procedural, they do craft a few larger arcs here and there.

