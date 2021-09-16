Bachelor in Paradise season 7: Are Brendan and Pieper still together?







Following what happened on last night’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode, are Brendan and Pieper still together? It’s fair to say that this relationship is being tested right now in the biggest possible way.

Ever since what we saw with Pieper’s arrival to Paradise, the duo has seen their total number of Instagram followers plummet; not only that, but general public opinion of both of them is lower than it’s ever been. They’re a perfect example of how sometimes, it’s important to know when to walk away from being on television. This franchise can giveth, but it can also taketh away.

Have you watched our Bachelorette finale review for Katie Thurston’s season yet? If not, check out what we’ve got on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for more updates.

So where are these two now? Speaking to Us Weekly recently, here is what Pieper had to say on where she and Brendan now stand:

“We’re working through things … This obviously isn’t something that’s super healthy for a relationship either, so it kind of is what it is. Every day, [we’re] taking it day by day.”

Given that we have seen controversial reality TV couples stay together in the past, we don’t want to sit here and say that these two are doomed. However, it’s clear to us that if they want to make things work, they’re going to have to do it away from the public eye. The only thing that will probably come from courting fame at this point is more anger over what happened in Paradise. Pending what happens the rest of the season, the drama around them will likely remain one of the season’s top headlines.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now

Were you rooting for Brendan and Pieper on Bachelor in Paradise?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







