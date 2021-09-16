Survivor 41 spotlight: Meet Ricard Foyé, flight attendant and contender







Ricard Foyé is the focus of today’s edition of our ongoing Survivor 41 spotlight series, and like so many other people this season, he’s fascinating from the jump! He’s not a guy you see every season, he’s unabashedly himself, and we could see him being a darkhorse contender to win the whole season.

Will he have weaknesses and trouble spots? Yes, and admittedly we’re a little bit burned by flight attendants after what happened to Brent on Big Brother. Nonetheless, we do have a lot of fun stuff to get into today.

What stands out about him – Ricard is a 31-year old flight attendant from Sedro-Woolley, Washington, and despite being pretty young, he’s lived quite the exciting life! He’s moved to multiple states on a whim, he loves running and the violin, and views his husband Andy as his personal hero. He also claims that he’d want to play like Aubry Bracco, except win at the end of his season.

Ricard loves running, so we have to think he’ll be great in the challenges! His personality traits suggest that he’s someone who has zero problem taking risks, and we have to imagine that he’ll be willing to make whatever move he needs to in the game.

What could hold him back? – Often, Survivor is all about time; Ricard will have to be careful not to make a move too soon or be a little too impulsive in the moment. The great thing about Aubry is that she knew when to shake up the game, but also when to step back. He’ll need to constantly monitor himself and make sure that he doesn’t become a target too early on in the game.

Our personal pre-season assessment

It’s going to be so disappointing if Ricard goes out early given that he’s the sort of player we always love to watch — someone who is eager to be there and will do whatever it takes to win. He could be a major driving force in the strategy of the season; the earliest we see him going out is right before the merge.

Does Ricard have winner upside? Absolutely, at least so long as he crafts a good argument at the end and be able to back up his moves with a strong social game.

Are you rooting for Ricard Foyé to do well on Survivor 41?

