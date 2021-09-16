Evil season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The RSM Fertility clinic…







Curious to get more insight when it comes to Evil season 2 episode 10? Let’s just say that this episode could be more important than most!

While we enjoy the largely-standalone mysteries for Ben, David, and Kristen as much as the next person, we’ll say that we equally appreciate it when the show can dive a little bit deeper. As we start to inch ever closer to the end of season 2, this is something we anticipate getting more of here and there … and we could be getting precisely that in “O Is for Ovaphobia.” The RSM Fertility clinic is going to be the main point of emphasis here, and it’s a place the aforementioned trio have quite a history with already. The full Evil season 2 episode 10 synopsis below (per SpoilerTV) offers more insight:

Ben, David, and Kristen investigate the RSM Fertility clinic – since so many of their past cases have led back to the ominous clinic.

So what will this investigation look like? Where will it go? This episode will dive right in from the very start, but if you’ve watched a lot of Evil over the past couple of years, you know that the calling card here is big surprises. There’s a real tendency for this show to take sharp left turns and where things end may not even be close to where things began. Because there has already been a season 3 renewal, you don’t have to worry about the long-term future here. Instead, you can speculate solely on the big stories directly in front of you.

