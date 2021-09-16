Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg’s gift for Marisa Ramirez (video)







Want something fun from the world of Blue Bloods as you wait for the season 12 premiere on CBS? We like to think we’ve got it within!

Today is the birthday for one the show’s many exceptional actors in Marisa Ramirez, who you otherwise know for her role as Maria Baez. So what did her co-star/frequent scene partner Donnie Wahlberg do to celebrate? Well, he made her a video highlight reel like no other!

Below, you can see a montage of fun moments featuring Donnie and Marisa (courtesy of the former’s Instagram) — some are relatively in context of the show, but a lot are just outtakes and chances for the two to be themselves. You can see through this that they have a fantastic relationship off-screen and really enjoy working together; it’s one of the reasons why it’s so easy to root for the two of them on-screen. They each had some fantastic moments during this past season of the show, especially after Danny and Baez went through some harrowing stuff at the end of 2020.

So what are we expecting moving forward? Fingers crossed that there are more opportunities in order to see Maria back at family dinner, and also chances for the two to go undercover together and truly work on building an even deeper friendship. It’s already a given that there will be some intense, fascinating, and hopefully-timely cases. Personally, we think that Blue Bloods is best when it can push its characters beyond just when they’re in uniform or out on the field.

Also, let’s find a way to get Baez some screen time with some other characters! The element of surprise is definitely something this show could use a little bit more of these days. (The show returns on October 1.)

What do you want to see for Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez on Blue Bloods season 12 when it premieres?

Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for some more insight you don't want to miss.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

