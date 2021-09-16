The Challenge season 37 episode 7: Will Fessy get thrown out?







Tonight’s The Challenge season 37 episode 6 had its fair share of competition, drama, and a segment built entirely around Kaycee and Nany. Yet, at the end of it all there had to be another elimination and we had to wonder if it was going to be anywhere near as intense as some of the other ones we’ve seen.

As we move into episode 7, where do things go from here? The first thing that we should note here is that the episode is only going to be an hour long. Why shift to this at this point? We’re still perplexed about how the episode tonight ended — it was all sorts of strange, especially the part where Josh was not the person who was the most dramatic in the room.

At the moment, the Big Brother alliance seems to be in shambles. We wonder if a part of it is due to Amber winning last season and doing what numerous other alumni haven’t done through multiple appearances here. We would be shocked if there was an unconscious jealousy or frustration with this that we’re watching play out. Or, there’s just an attempt to keep her from winning multiple seasons in a row.

In general, this whole situation is pretty weird when you think about it. Josh and Fessy are friends in real life — how is it that we got to that point? Also, it feels like there’s a good chance that Fessy will get kicked out given that getting physical in the game is such a huge violation. There’s an awareness that this is a tough competition and tempers can flare up, but you have to know when to control it. If we had to guess, we’d say that things are going to get pretty emotional for the rest of the season, especially for the parties involved here.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Challenge right now

What do you want to see moving into The Challenge season 37 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







